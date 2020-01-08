Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for JOHN STAVROPOULOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN STAVROPOULOS

JOHN STAVROPOULOS Obituary
STAVROPOULOS, John Of Burlington, MA, passed away suddenly on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (McEleney) Stavropoulos. Devoted father of William Stavropoulos and his wife Darlene, and John Nicholas Stavropoulos. Loving Papou of Sonia Stavropoulos. Loving brother of Irene Pappadopoulos. Brother-in-law of the late Tom Pappadopoulos. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
