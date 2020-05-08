|
MacDONALD, John Stephen "Jack" Age 85, of Dennis, formerly of Arlington and Watertown, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Jack was the loving husband of Joan (Callahan) MacDonald of Arlington, MA, to whom he was married for 58 years. Jack is survived by his two children Eileen (Jim) Cooke of Mansfield, MA and Mark (Susan) of Newton, MA, his nephew Stephen MacDonald (Tricia) and niece Susan Rawcliffe (Jerry). Grampy to Alissa, Jack, Ethan, Marisa, and Gavin. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved brother Jim (Gloria). The family will honor Jack in a private Service, but those who wish to honor his memory, please tell a loved one a funny story and make them laugh? as he would have liked that very much. To send his family a message of condolence and view obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020