SPLAINE, John Stephen Jr. Age 77 of Lowell, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, October 29 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late John and Mary Splaine of Cambridge. He attended St Peter's School and Cambridge High School. John served in the 2d Battalion 6th infantry US Army Berlin Brigade 1963-66. Every man jack a hero. He is survived by his nieces Ona Blanchette of Methuen, Jennifer Nale of Pelham NH, Alisha Bourne of Methuen, Robin Falzone of Manchester, a nephew Liam Newnan of Charlotte, NC, and brother-in-law Ronald Pritts of Methuen. A private graveside ceremony will be held in Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in John's name be made to National Federation of the Blind Cambridge Chapter. http://www.nfbma.org/cambridge
