MACHADO, John Steven Of Framingham, formerly of Woburn and Charlestown, age 62, Nov. 12. Loving son of Margaret Machado of Woburn and the late John Machado. Loving father of Michael Machado & his wife Buasy of Lincoln, Jessica Bonassera & her husband Alex of Wakefield, Valerie and Julie Machado of Lincoln. Former husband of Patricia (Taylor) Machado of Everett. Proud grandfather of Noah & Nathan Bonasserra and Vivian & Lillian Machado. Brother of Susan Brady & her husband Frank of Marston Mills, Karen Doe & her husband William of Melrose, James Machado of Hyannis, and Julie Lasota & her husband Matthew of St. John, USVI. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019