JOHN STEVEN MACHADO

JOHN STEVEN MACHADO Obituary
MACHADO, John Steven Of Framingham, formerly of Woburn and Charlestown, age 62, Nov. 12. Loving son of Margaret Machado of Woburn and the late John Machado. Loving father of Michael Machado & his wife Buasy of Lincoln, Jessica Bonassera & her husband Alex of Wakefield, Valerie and Julie Machado of Lincoln. Former husband of Patricia (Taylor) Machado of Everett. Proud grandfather of Noah & Nathan Bonasserra and Vivian & Lillian Machado. Brother of Susan Brady & her husband Frank of Marston Mills, Karen Doe & her husband William of Melrose, James Machado of Hyannis, and Julie Lasota & her husband Matthew of St. John, USVI. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
