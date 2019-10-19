Boston Globe Obituaries
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 481-1515
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
5057 Cottage Way
Carmichael, CA
View Map
JOHN STUART SOELDNER


1932 - 2019
SOELDNER, John Stuart "Stu" Passed away peacefully in his home on October 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 22, 1932 in Boston, MA. In 1954, he graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University, in Medford, MA. He received his MD degree from Dalhousie University, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1959.

In 1961, he returned to Boston and was appointed a Research Fellow in Medicine at the Elliot P. Joslin Research Laboratory, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. The focus of his research was diabetes mellitus and he studied that condition in identical twins and triplets. In 1997, he moved to Sacramento, CA and was appointed a tenured Professor of Medicine at University of California - Davis.

His father, Frank Soeldner, worked at the Boston Globe for 42 years as a Compositor.

Stuart was preceded in death by his son, Stephen. He is survived by his wife Elsie, daughter Judi Kruse (Lonnie), daughter Beth Farrell (Mike), and his beloved granddaughter, Mindy. Also survived by his sister, Jacqueline DeMeo (Albert), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Steve Correces, his caregiver and companion for many years.

The family also wishes to thank Advanced Hospice, Inc. for their care and comfort.

Remembrances may be made in his memory to the Aoki Diabetes Research Institute, 1935 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816, or to the .

Friends are welcome for Visitation on Oct. 24, from 6pm to 8pm at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd., CARMICHAEL, CA. Funeral Mass on Oct. 25 at 1pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. Burial after at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
