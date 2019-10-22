|
SULLIVAN, John "Jack" Of Searsport, died peacefully at home on October 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Born and raised in Boston, Jack was very proud of his upbringing in Roxbury and had endless stories of the colorful characters he encountered there. After high school, he served honorably in the US Army. While in the service, he met and married his beloved Susan. His first job after service was in the beer industry, which cultivated his lifelong appreciation for both labor relations and beer. He assumed leadership roles in the local brewery workers union, and eventually parlayed his negotiating expertise into a career in Human Relations. Jack moved his family to Maine, Connecticut, Mississippi, upstate New York, and then returned to Maine. Throughout his travels, his generous spirit, easy smile and love of a good story ensured that he was surrounded by friends and family. Along the way, Jack and Susan had five children, who in turn gave them seven grandchildren. He was adored by them all, and always made each one feel special. He is survived by his wife Susan, son Brian and his wife Christine, daughter Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Michael Hotaling, daughter Christine Sullivan and her husband Bert Diaz, son Gregory and his wife Kristan, son Jeffrey, grandchildren Joseph and Alicia Diaz, Abigail and Claire Hotaling, Peyton, Sean and Colin Sullivan. He is survived by several nieces and nephews who also enjoyed his wisdom and stories. A Mass will be held October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Saint Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.jimmyfund.org/gift Arrangements are under the care of Young Funeral Home, 31 W. Main St., SEARSPORT, ME.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019