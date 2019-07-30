|
ROGERS, John Sullivan III Master Sergeant John Sullivan Rogers III, U.S. Air Force (Retired) departed this life peacefully in his home on July 19, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born November 6, 1938 in Quincy, MA to John and Shirley Rogers, "Jack," as everyone called him, was a Morse Code operator in Vietnam and served his country proudly and honorably for 20 years. He then served his community as an E.A. and Investment Counselor for the remainder of his life. Jack was an avid deep sea diver for thirty years and loved to dance and fish. He will be dearly missed. Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Sullivan Rogers Jr.; mother Shirley Ciaccia and brother, Michael Rogers and his wife of 18 years and longtime friend, Eileen Burgin. He is survived by his daughter, Alanna Harrison; grandchildren Draven Harrison and Isolde Rogers Russell; brother Mark Rogers; sisters, Christine McNeil and Lynne Rogers; niece Tara Prendergast; and nephews, Richard Cossette, Andrew McNeil and David McNeil. Jack was loved and cared for by his home health care provider Elizabeth McAninch, who was like a second daughter to him in the last months of his life. He also enjoyed the love and company of her children and grandchildren. Jack was very close to and adored by everyone in his immediate and extended family. He had recently retired and was living it up spending time at the beach and lake with family and friends. He often spoke of what a great life he had had and how important it is to enjoy the simple things. Jack will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019