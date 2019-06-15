Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN BOUDREAU
JOHN T. BOUDREAU

JOHN T. BOUDREAU Obituary
BOUDREAU, John T. Of Dedham, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Inserra) Boudreau. Devoted father of Barbara A. Cramer and husband Jeffrey H. of Medway, Jeanne M. Punch and her husband William F. of Dedham. Brother of the late Ruth Munro and Ethel Capodanno. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was a veteran of the Korean War, lifetime member and executive board member of the American Legion Post 18 for 15 years. Member of the Dedham VFW, Dedham Knights of Columbus Council 234, Dedham Retired Mens Club Bowling League and Dedham Town Tennis Association. Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, 420 High St., Dedham on Friday, June 21 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to the , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 19, 2019
