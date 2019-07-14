BRIDGEMAN, John T. John Thomas Bridgeman, age 95, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Loving husband of 66 years to Jean (Pittelli) Bridgeman of Hingham, devoted father of Jack Bridgeman and his wife Julianne of Milton, Susan LaSpada and her husband Joseph of Cohasset, Frank Bridgeman and his wife Janice of Boston, Liz MacDonald and her husband Bill of New Jersey, and Michael Bridgeman and his wife Kate of Scituate. John is survived by his sister Katherine McKinnon of Boston. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Nicholas Bridgeman, Matthew, Allie and Michael Bridgeman, Julia and William MacDonald, and Teddy and Jake Bridgeman. After graduating high school, John entered the US Navy and was a WWII and Korean War Veteran. Later in life his resounding laugh could be heard at Hatherley Country Club, card games with the Geezers and attending the many life events of his 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wed., July 17, 2019, from 9-10 am in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor John may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham, MA. 02043. For an online guestbook, please visit:



www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019