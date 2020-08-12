|
BROWN, John T. "Jack" Age 62 of Palm Coast, passed away August 11, 2020 at AdventHealth Palm Coast, Florida. Mr. Brown was born May 2, 1958 in Revere, Massachusetts, a son of John W. & Helen C. Flood Brown. Jack was a 1977 graduate of Revere High School. After graduating, he worked for First Security for 30 years. In 2014, he moved to Palm Coast, where he worked for the Flagler District Schools as a bus driver. Jack enjoyed golfing, skiing, photography, and ancestry. Most of all he enjoyed watching the New England Patriots with his wife Judy. Jack is survived by his wife, Judith M. Busby, whom he shared life with for 41 years. One brother, William Brown and wife Ana of Weymouth, MA; one sister, Judith O'Toole and husband, Michael of Franklin, MA; four brothers-in-law, Thomas Busby and wife Ann of Jerico, VT, Daniel Busby and wife Anne of Sterling, MA, John Busby and wife Angela of Dracut, MA, and Stephen Busby of Marblehead, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held today at 10:00 AM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, FLAGLER BEACH, FL 32136. To view the memorial service, please visit the funeral home's website. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020