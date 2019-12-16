|
CADIGAN, John T. Of Reading, Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved son of Sandra (Conway) Cadigan and the late Neil F. Cadigan and the late Catherine Cadigan. Loving brother of Neil Cadigan, Jr. Cherished nephew of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING on Wednesday, December 18th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating John's Eternal Life at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with John's Family in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, (TODAY) December 17th, from 5 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's Memory to a . For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019