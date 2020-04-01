|
COLES, John T. III "Tom" Age 64, of Stoneham, March 26, 2020. Son of the late John and Virginia (Greenough) Coles. Brother of Scott Coles and his wife Mary, Carol Giadone and her late husband Anthony, Mark Coles and his wife Nina. Beloved uncle to Natasha Giadone and Linsey Coles. He leaves his Aunt Marjorie Penny, cousins Jacque and Brad Penny, uncle Louis Cooper and cousins Chris Murray and Ken Cooper. He had many close and lifelong friends and a very special friend, Betty Desrosiers and their beloved daughter Anya. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. For obituary: andersonbryantfuneralhome.com Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020