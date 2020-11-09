CONNELLY, John T. Of Roslindale and Marco Island, FL, November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Ella R. (Harrington) Connelly. Loving father of John and his wife Janet of Medfield, Christine of NH, Anne and her husband Brian Lynch of West Roxbury, Jim and his wife Maureen of Norfolk, Bill and his fiancé Erin Kenneally of Dover, Joseph and his wife Cathey of FL and the late Paul and his wife Patricia of Medfield. Devoted grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Barbara Prazak, Mary Cuddy and Marguerite Doran. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church. Private burial at St Joseph Cemetery. Late World War II U.S. Navy veteran. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600