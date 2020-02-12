|
FREITAS, John T. Age 75, died peacefully, surrounded by family on February 10th, of lung disease at the MetroWest Medical Center. Devoted husband of Joan Berlin. Loving father of Jason Freitas and Ilana Freitas and stepfather of Henry Berlin. Proud and adoring papa to Graeme Curran and Thomas Curran and Zaidy to Rosa Berlin. John is also survived by his sister Margaret "Peg" Mulligan, brother Paul Freitas, son-in-law Robert Curran, stepdaughter-in-law Fernanda Negrete, and son's partner, Andrew Slayman. Son of the late John and Eugenia (Espinola) Freitas. John was a continuous seeker of knowledge, graduating from Northeastern University in 1967 as an electrical engineer, which evolved into a nearly 50 year career as a software engineer. John had a profound respect for science and philosophy. A practitioner of transcendental meditation since the 1970's, John engaged every moment with thoughtfulness and deliberation. His calm, compassionate presence will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. John had a wonderful and diverse appreciation for music. Off and on for over 50 years, John played drums and guitar. He delighted in listening to music together with those that he loved. Per John's wishes, there will not be a traditional Service. Joan, Jason and Ilana look forward to sharing a Celebration of John's Life with you this spring. If you'd like to make a monetary donation in honor of John, we suggest masspirg.org and/or pulmonaryfibrosisfoundation.org For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020