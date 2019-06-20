GREELEY, John T. "Jack" Ret. Newton Firefighter. Beloved husband of Carol (Hough) Greeley, loving father of Timothy J. and his wife Michelle and Christine Sullivan and her husband Lee and grandfather of Ryan J. Greeley, Caroline M. Sullivan, Colin T. Greeley and Cynthia L. Sullivan. Brother of Elizabeth Carberry and her husband John, Mary Kane and her husband Walter, Richard P., Michael K. and his wife Jo-Ann, Carol Scaltreto, Virginia M. Greeley and the late Joseph F. and William F. Greeley Sr. Jack's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., June 24 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sun., 4-8 PM in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jack to Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 would be appreciated. Jack was a life long Newton resident, had served in the US Marine Corps, retired after 40 years on the Newton Fire Dept and was a member of the K of C. To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary