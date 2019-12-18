|
LANE, John T. "Jack" Of Dover and Franklin, MA, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances R. Lane. Loving father of Kathryn A. Lane of Hudson, MA, John T. Lane, Jr. and his wife Linda Lane of Sterling, MA, and Robert J. Lane of FL. Devoted grandfather of John, III, Alicia, Natalie, Lindsey, and Aidan. Loving brother of Thomas J. Lane of Norwood, and the late Joseph M. Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 am, in The Most Precious Blood Church, Dover, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial private. Visiting Hours omitted. Jack was an Auto Dealer and antique car enthusiast. For 40 years, he had Lincoln Mercury Dealerships in Newton, Framingham and Leominster. Past President of The Lincoln Mercury Dealers of New England. Jack loved to collect and show antique cars. Member of the Yankee Chapter of the National Woodie Car Club and Massachusetts Cruisers of Norfolk.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019