MacLEAN, John T. Age 77, Of Whitman, formerly of Allston, where he was born and raised, passed away on August 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Husband of Gail (Holst) MacLean. Father of Dianne and Craig MacLean of Whitman. Son of the late Eleanor and Horace MacLean. Loving brother of Richard and his late wife Virginia, Donald and his late wife Frances, Eleanor Lingley and her late husband Ralph, Eileen, Jean Gallagher and her husband Bernard, Barbara McBride and her late husband Paul, Neil and his wife Linda, Patricia Gray and her husband James, David, Karen Lovett and her husband Thomas. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Before his retirement in 2014, John had a long career in the Financial Service Industry working for State Street Corporation, Boston Financial Data and ING. Funeral Service are private. George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019