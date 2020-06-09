Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
McCARVILLE, John T. Of Malden, formerly of Medford, passed away suddenly on June 8th. Devoted father of Alyssa McCarville of Middletown, RI, and Zachary McCarville of Stoneham. Cherished brother of Jessica McInerney of Medford. Loving uncle of Samuel McInerney of Medford. Also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11th, from 9 - 11:30 AM, followed by family Funeral Services at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in John's memory to the North East Animal Shelter at 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
