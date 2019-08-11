|
MOAKLEY, Captain John T. "Jack" Died Friday afternoon at his home in Falmouth after a four-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 65.
Born in 1953 to Thomas and Doris "Honey" Moakley of South Boston, loving husband of 32 years of Liz Kenney Moakley, and the proud father of John, Dan, and Thomas Moakley. Jack is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Moakley of Weymouth, Patty Hamel of Scituate, Donna Devin of Scituate, and Janet Moakley of Wakefield, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, "in-laws and outlaws."
Jack's family would like to thank friends and family for the support and prayers that sustained Jack throughout his illness.
Visiting Hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13th in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14th in the St. Joseph's Chapel, 33 Millfield Street, Woods Hole, MA Burial at the VA National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jack may be made to the Woods Hole Foundation at www.woodsholefoundation.org or by mail at Box 603, Woods Hole, MA 02543; or to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Brain Tumor Center Research Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "John Moakley/Brain Tumor Center Research Fund" on the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave - OV, Boston, MA 02215.
For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit
www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason
West Falmouth
508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019