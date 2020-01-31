|
REYNOLDS, John T. Emeritus Professor (Microbiology & Public Health), Clark University, died on January 27, 2020. His wife of 66 years, Theresa M. (Cormier) Reynolds, died on May 31, 2014. Professor Reynolds leaves his son, Stephen Reynolds and daughter-in-law, Beth Reynolds of Hollis, NH; his grandsons Sean Reynolds of University Place, WA, and Matthew Reynolds of Portland, OR; and his sister-in-law Joan Konieczny of Goffstown, NH. John was born in Boston, MA (1925), the oldest of ten children of Stephen H. Reynolds and Catherine A. (Rankin) Reynolds. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph L. Reynolds; sisters, Marion Reynolds C.S.J., Ann T. Skehan, Barbara A. Donovan and Jean Reynolds, a former member of The Missionary Sisters of Charity. He is survived by sisters Eleanor A. Devlin of Framingham, MA; Patricia J. McKinnon, Leominster, MA; Bernice R. Brown, Scituate, MA; and Catherine E. Bacon of Croydon, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. He graduated from St. Charles High School, Waltham, MA (1942) and began active duty in the regular Navy the same week. He served as a Hospital Corpsman with the NCB 100 & NCB 148 and when the war ended, served as an independent duty corpsman on the USS ARD # 28. He spent more than 2 years in the Pacific, participated in the Marshall Island and Okinawa campaigns, and was discharged as a Pharmacist's Mate First Class, USN in 1946. He continued service in the Naval reserve from 1946 to 1954. After the war, he graduated from Boston College (BS); the Univ. of Mass, Amherst (MS, PhD); did post-doctoral work at the Institute for Marine Science, Univ. of Miami (FL); and received an MPH from the School of Public Health, Harvard Univ. While still a graduate student, he began his teaching career in 1951 as a Teaching Fellow at the Univ. of Mass (Amherst); Instructor, Springfield College (52-54); and Instructor, Smith College (54-56). He was appointed Assistant Professor at Clark University in 1956 and served at Clark until his retirement in 1995. In addition to teaching undergraduate courses, he was the Principal Instructor for more than 40 graduate students working in his interest areas; Applied and Environmental Microbiology, Environmental Health, and Risk Assessment. He was the author or co-author of a number of articles in those areas. In 1964, he served as an Office of Naval Research/ Ford Foundation sponsored Lecturer at the U.of Recife, Brazil; the U. of Lagos and the U. of Ife, Nigeria. In 1966-67, he was a Fulbright Lecturer in The Republic of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. He held a number of administrative appointments at Clark, among them: Chairman of the Dept. of Biology (1985-87) and Director of the MSPH Program (1981-85). He was Chair of the Faculty (1980-81) and served on a variety of Academic Boards and Committees. He was active in the communities he lived in: serving on the Board of Health, Leicester, MA (1960-63); Planning Board, Leicester (1971-72); Planning Board, Worcester, MA (1987-95); Zoning Board of Appeals, Worcester MA (1995-2005); Central Mass. Regional Planning Commission (1972-2002); and the Main South Community Development Corporation (1993-2009). He was a member of St. Pius X (Leicester) and St. Peter's (Worcester) Parishes serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and member of Finance Committee. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8, at 10 a.m. in the lower church at St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. A private Burial will take place at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to St. Peter's Food Bank, 929 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCESTER, is directing arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020