TIERNEY, John T. Of Somerville, formerly of Lough, Doolin, Co. Clare, Ireland, June 17th, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Julia (Naughton) Tierney with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Devoted father of Mary Ann Hopkins and her husband Christopher of VA, Sean Tierney and his wife Kara of Medford, and Thomas Tierney and his wife Jessica of Sudbury. Cherished Grandpa of Sarah, Liam and Molly Hopkins, Conor and Chloe Tierney, and Emma and Addison Tierney. Dear brother of Patrick Tierney of Dedham, Susan Dee of Medford, Michael Tierney of Dennisport, Austin "Gus" Tierney of Dublin, Ireland, Noreen Driscoll of Quincy, and Teresa Davis of Natick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was a proud Army veteran serving during Vietnam and a retired Postal Clerk, USPS. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday morning at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Sunday 2 PM-6 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the www.kidney.org For obituary or more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary