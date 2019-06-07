|
WOODS, John T. "Jack" Of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 67. Son of the late John G.H. and Ann L. (Lonergan) Woods. Brother of Barbara Wilbur of South Boston, the late Robert and William Woods and the late Mary Perreault. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law, Robert Perreault and dear friends, Marie Wiencko and Susan Adler. Retired member of Machinist Union Local 318 and Millwrights Local 1121. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11 am-1:30 pm in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, DORCHESTER, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., Dorchester. Directions and online guest book at www.mchoulfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019