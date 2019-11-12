|
YOUNG, John T. Age 81. Born on January 12, 1938. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness on November 10, 2019. Cherished son of the late Rita (Forbush) and Frederick Young. Beloved husband of Linda (Wheeler). Loving father of Laura of Medford, Tim and his wife Rainy of Saugus, Christopher and his wife Ginny of Stoneham. Devoted grandfather of Kerri Thompson and her husband Mike and great-grandfather of Allison and Brady all of Melrose. Dear brother of Donald F. Young of Methuen and the late Frederick H. Young and Janice Murphy. John's dry sense of humor kept a smile on the faces of all those around him. He loved The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, watching movies and spending time with his cats. What he was most proud of was his 59 years with the love of his life Linda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Service and Interment are private. John was a proud veteran of USAF. After a career in Retail, he joined the US Postal Service. In his retirement, he worked part time as an award-winning courier for Century Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019