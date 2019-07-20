TAMULYNAS, John On Friday, July 19, 2019, John Tamulynas passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the age of 81. John was born August 31, 1937 in Cambridge, MA and resided in Burlington, MA and Piermont, NH. He is survived by three sons, David J. & his wife Robin of Tyngsboro, MA, Michael J. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and John J. & wife Pamela of North Andover, MA. Beloved grandfather of Rianna, John, Zachary, Katharyn, and Jacquelyn. Survived by niece Lianne Kivney, husband Gerard, children Sean and Selena and nephews Paul Bingel and Mark Bingel. Also survived by Shirley Ann (Gennelly) Tamulynas of Burlington, MA. John was predeceased in death by his parents John and Nellie, his sister Lorraine Bingel (Tamulynas), and nephew Ronald Bingel. John was a late veteran of the US Navy. He had a love of nature and spent summers with his sons, family and friends in Piermont, NH. We will always carry the memory of John in our hearts. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery and Services will be private. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019