1/1
JOHN THOMAS HERRIN M.D.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERRIN, John Thomas MD Of Newton, suddenly, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in 1936, Dr. Herrin was raised in Rutherglen, Australia and was a graduate of Melbourne University, where he received his medical degree. He interned at St Vincent's and Royal Children's Hospitals in Melbourne, where he began his specialty in Nephrology. He subsequently held positions at the Shriners Burns Institute, as Chief of Pediatric Nephrology at Mass General Hospital, and as Director of Clinical Services, Pediatric Nephrology at Children's Hospital in Boston, and as an Associate Professor at Harvard University Medical School. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his children Catherine and her husband John, Stephen, Elizabeth and her partner Mike Lamb, Peter and his wife Nora, and his grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Zoe, Sam, Laurel and Tate, and his sister Gwen. Visiting Hours will be at the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON on Thurs., Oct. 29 from 4-7 PM. All must wear a face covering and follow COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John T. Herrin Pediatric Nephrology Award Fund c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved