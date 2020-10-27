HERRIN, John Thomas MD Of Newton, suddenly, Oct. 25, 2020. Born in 1936, Dr. Herrin was raised in Rutherglen, Australia and was a graduate of Melbourne University, where he received his medical degree. He interned at St Vincent's and Royal Children's Hospitals in Melbourne, where he began his specialty in Nephrology. He subsequently held positions at the Shriners Burns Institute, as Chief of Pediatric Nephrology at Mass General Hospital, and as Director of Clinical Services, Pediatric Nephrology at Children's Hospital in Boston, and as an Associate Professor at Harvard University Medical School. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his children Catherine and her husband John, Stephen, Elizabeth and her partner Mike Lamb, Peter and his wife Nora, and his grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Zoe, Sam, Laurel and Tate, and his sister Gwen. Visiting Hours will be at the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON on Thurs., Oct. 29 from 4-7 PM. All must wear a face covering and follow COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John T. Herrin Pediatric Nephrology Award Fund c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034





