Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KEATING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN THOMAS KEATING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN THOMAS KEATING Obituary
KEATING, John Thomas Of Burlington, Nov. 16. Beloved husband of Marion (Hayes). Loving & proud father of Emily. Brother of Lawrence & his wife Barbara of Wells, Maine. Nephew of Leroy Smith & wife Janis of Somerville. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as many friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 22 at Noon. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House. Donations can be sent to Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -