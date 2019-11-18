|
|
KEATING, John Thomas Of Burlington, Nov. 16. Beloved husband of Marion (Hayes). Loving & proud father of Emily. Brother of Lawrence & his wife Barbara of Wells, Maine. Nephew of Leroy Smith & wife Janis of Somerville. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as many friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 22 at Noon. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House. Donations can be sent to Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019