MURPHY, John Thomas "Jackie" Retired Army Colonel of Melbourne, FL, passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Boston, MA and grew up in Dorchester as one of eleven siblings until he joined the Military. In his time in the Army, John became a distinguished Colonel. He was a well-decorated Vietnam veteran, and was honored with several medals, including the Vietnam service medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Purple Heart, to name a few. Through his dedication, John took great pride that he was able to serve in the military and loved every day that he was a part of it. After serving over 30 years in the Army, he retired in 1988, when he settled in St. Petersburg, FL, becoming a beloved neighbor to many. In his retirement, John enjoyed traveling and long adventures touring the South Pacific and Asia. "Jackie" is survived by his sister, Sr. Patricia Murphy of Franciscan Missionaries in Worcester, MA, 25 nieces and nephews, along with several grandnieces and nephews. He also had many childhood friends from Dorchester that he continued to keep strong ties with throughout his life. He was always an exceptionally friendly and generous man. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 16 from 4-6 PM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, MA. Graveside Services will be held at National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday, August 17 at 11:15AM. Any visitors must meet at the gate of the cemetery at 11:00 AM sharp. For directions and guestbook, please visit
www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020