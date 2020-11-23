RIDGE, John Thomas "Jack" Age 90, of Needham, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Virginia M. Ridge. John was a devoted and caring father to Beth Ann Ridge and her husband Rob J. Buckler, John T. Ridge and his wife Winona Cason, and Stephen E. Ridge and his wife Natalie Janes. John was the brother of the late Mary Ridge Doucette, Barbara Ridge and Francis Ridge. He was a loving grandfather to Carly, Melissa, Francis, Andrew, Miriam, and several great-grandchildren. John attended Northeastern University while employed by Boston Edison. He was a dedicated employee who retired as a computer engineer after 42 years with the company. He also proudly served in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. A burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his memory to BIDMC Needham Healthcare Heroes Fund. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the heroes fund provides essential resources to employees and support to our frontline caregivers. These funds show the staff that their efforts do not go unnoticed and that they are not alone. To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
