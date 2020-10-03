SCHOTT, Dr. John Thomas (Lt., Col. RET, USAFR) 1944-2020 Passed away on Sept. 29, surrounded by family. ALS may have ended his life, but the legacy and spirit of John will live on through his example of love, and how the darkest circumstances can be viewed through the light of what is good. He was a quiet, thoughtful man with a gigantic, angelic, kind, and caring heart.
He is survived by his son, Brian, Brian's wife, Lyndsay and their children, Ethan and Myles of Whitefish, MT; his son, Mark, Mark's wife, Elna Gordon of Ukiah, CA; his daughter, Amy, her husband, Martin Wiedemann of Boulder Creek, CA; his sister, Mary McCollum of Middletown, NY, her husband, Bill and their family; and many other relatives and dear friends. The family is especially grateful to Cathy and Bob Pickett.
The son of Carman and Elizabeth Schott, John grew up in the Bronx. He graduated from Regis High School in 1962, and attended Fordham University, where he earned a B.S. in physics (cum laude) in 1966. Also at Fordham he earned a Masters degree in 1967 in experimental solid-state physics, and a PhD in 1970 in mathematical physics and particle theory. His children tried to read his thesis, but it is out-of-this-world, like him.
John's proudest achievement was marrying his wife, Barbara. John loved music and enjoyed singing in chorus groups with Barb. Music touched his soul, and when Barbara developed Alzheimer's disease in 2008, he made music an important medicine for her struggle. It connected them to the chorus of the cosmos. His devotion to Barbara through her passing in 2018 was a testament to his spirit of kindness, love, and absolute devotion.
John once wrote, "I think that the sound of human voices singing in chorus is the second most beautiful sound in the world. But to me the most beautiful sound in the world is the sound of children that comes to you from a distant playground." Being a father was his other great joy; his kids his other true loves. He also adored his two grandchildren, Ethan and Myles, with whom he found extreme happiness playing and laughing. John delighted in the innocence of children.
A man of jokes and wry humor, he liked to say, "Everything in moderation-including moderation." John never moderated the amount of love in his heart. He especially enjoyed reading comics after scanning the news, eating cookies for sweetness to wash it all down. A favorite joke was pretending to be a Yankees fan to tease Red Sox fans, though he always conceded that New England Chowder was far superior than its Manhattan cousin.
Over the years, the staff at Newfield House nursing home became family to Barbara and John, as well as to their children, who cannot express enough how much that love and care has meant.
John left this world on his own terms. The first day he could not get out of bed was his last. He "threw in the towel"-a phrase he had used with his children-and said goodbye. He will sorely be missed.
A more detailed obituary and online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com
Memorial donations can be made to the Residents of Newfield House Scholarship Fund, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or to the ALS Association, www.als.org
Visiting Hours will be held outdoors at the Davis Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. (Rt. 3A), PLYMOUTH (Manomet), MA, from 10-noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, followed by the burial at 1:30 pm at Massachusetts National Cemetery (Bourne).