JOHN "SCOTTY" TIBUR

JOHN "SCOTTY" TIBUR Obituary
TIBUR, John "Scotty" Of Woburn, June 2nd. Beloved husband of the late Jane Marie (Mattaliano) Tibur. Devoted father of Joseph Tibur and his wife Marcia and "Da/Dar" of Sara and Scott Tibur. Loving and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and his extended family in Scotland. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scotty's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
