Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TOWNSEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PROF. JOHN TOLSON TOWNSEND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PROF. JOHN TOLSON TOWNSEND Obituary
TOWNSEND, Prof. John Tolson Died after surgery to mend a broken leg. He was almost 93 and lived a full, upbeat and compassionate life. He was adored by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandkids, extended family, friends, and colleagues. We are so sad to part ways. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. To share a memory, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -