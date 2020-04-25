|
TOWNSEND, Prof. John Tolson Died after surgery to mend a broken leg. He was almost 93 and lived a full, upbeat and compassionate life. He was adored by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandkids, extended family, friends, and colleagues. We are so sad to part ways. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. To share a memory, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020