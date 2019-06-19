Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BOLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN V. BOLAND Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN V. BOLAND Sr. Obituary
BOLAND, John V. Sr. Of Westwood, died June 13, 2019. Husband of Glenna J. (Rooney) Boland. Father of Patrick M. Boland of Medfield, John V. Boland, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Wrentham, Kate Vlagopoulos and her husband Pete of Duxbury, and the late James E. and Brendan D. Boland. John was predeceased by 3 sisters and is survived by 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Saturday, June 29th, from 2-5pm. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) at www.snapnetwork.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now