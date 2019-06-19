|
BOLAND, John V. Sr. Of Westwood, died June 13, 2019. Husband of Glenna J. (Rooney) Boland. Father of Patrick M. Boland of Medfield, John V. Boland, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Wrentham, Kate Vlagopoulos and her husband Pete of Duxbury, and the late James E. and Brendan D. Boland. John was predeceased by 3 sisters and is survived by 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Saturday, June 29th, from 2-5pm. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) at www.snapnetwork.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
