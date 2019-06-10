DONOVAN, John V. III John Vincent Donovan III, 65, died Friday, June 7th after a long, courageous battle with cancer. John passed in Provincetown, the town of his summer residence and where he truly felt at home. Born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, he graduated from Albertus Magnus College with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. John's career began at the Southern New England Telephone Company, then he moved to Boston, where he found great success in the real estate field. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 11 Prince St., Provincetown, Saturday, June, 15th at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in New Haven. If desired, donations in John's name may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For a complete obituary, or to leave an expression of condolence for the family, please visit gatelyfuneralservice.com Gately Funeral Home Provincetown, Massachusetts



View the online memorial for John V. III DONOVAN Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary