KIELY, John V. "Jack" Age 91, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in his home. He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Maria L. (Meijer) Kiely who died in 2009. He is survived by four sons, James L. Kiely (Josie Cambria-Kiely) of Sturbridge, Timothy J. Kiely (Sharlene) of Oxford, Christopher J. Kiely (Suzanne) of Worthington, and Daniel P. Kiely Christina) of North Attleboro; his brother, Robert Kiely (Ginny) of Quechee, VT; his sister, Ruth Shaefer of San Diego, CA; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was born in Cambridge, son of the late William F. and Edna C. (Kennedy) Kiely, and lived in Cambridge, Franklin, and Nashua, NH, before moving to Oxford five years ago. Mr. Kiely was a special education teacher at Nashua Catholic Schools for many years. Previously he taught for Enfield, CT, Franklin, and Walpole public schools. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Please meet directly at church. Graveside Service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hudson, NH. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home paradisfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for John V. "Jack" KIELY