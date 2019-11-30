|
PHELAN, Dr. John V. Jr. "Jack" Of Swampscott, formerly of Lynn, died peacefully on November 28, 2019, at the after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Eleanor A. Phelan. He is survived by three of their children and their spouses: John V. Phelan, III and his wife, Mary, of Swampscott; Mark M. Phelan and his wife, Robin, of Boxford; and Matthew C. Phelan and his wife, Erolynn, of Swampscott and is preceded in death by their daughter, Maureen Phelan. In addition, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a large extended family survive him.
Jack was born January 10, 1924 in Lynn, a son of the late Judge John V. Phelan and Helene (Crowley) Phelan. His sister, Marie B. Phelan, and his brother, Robert G. Phelan and his wife, Shirley, precede him in death.
Jack graduated from Lynn English High, the College of the Holy Cross, Tufts Medical School, and completed his residency at Boston City Hospital. During World War II, he served in the Navy, and when war in Korea was declared, he re-enlisted in the Air Force and spent two years in the Medical Corps at Mitchel Air Field in New York. After leaving the Air Force, Jack practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Lynn for almost 40 years, delivering more than 10,000 babies along with his partner and friend, the late Dr. Lester Jenkins. He was also the Health Commissioner for the City of Lynn for 18 years. He volunteered many hours at the free clinic at the former Lynn Hospital.
Trained in classical music in early youth, by his teen years he had taught himself to paly boogie woogie and ragtime. Traditional New Orleans jazz became a lifelong passion. He accumulated a massive record collection specializing in early American music, much of which was transferred to the Library of Congress.
Jack played piano with the Scollay Square Stompers and the New Liberty Jazz Band. He often sat in with other bands, as well as playing solo gigs around the Boston area and at the Toronto Ragtime Festival. He is featured with his friend Jimmy Mazzy playing "Creole Belles" on an album recorded live at that festival.
Jack and Eleanor were avid travelers, visting many remote and primitive locations as well as world capitals.
He was a communicant and supporter of St. John's parish in Swampscott, and did much good work for Catholic Charities of Lynn.
He left this world a better place. He will be sorely missed.
Service Information: A Funeral Mass to Celebrate his Life will be held at St. John Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be from the Cuffe-Mcginn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN, MA, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. To share an online condolence please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019