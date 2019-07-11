CAHILL, John Vincent "Jack" Age 77, of East Dennis, formerly from Lowell, Natick and Chelmsford, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home with his family and friends by his side. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Claire (Fagan) Cahill; father of John Cahill Jr. "Jack", Michael & Julianna (Slein) Cahill, Patrick Cahill and Jill Myerson, James Cahill, and Andrew & Catherine (Akers) Cahill; and stepfather of Paul & Marianne (Berchtold) Girouard, Michael & Caroline (Hager) Girouard and Jennifer (Girouard) & Robert Loeber. Jack is also survived by his 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and brothers William Cahill, and Brian & Betty Cahill.



Jack was predeceased by his parents William and Margaret (McCarthy) Cahill, wife Anne (Toomey), sister Margaret, and sister-in-law Mary (Daly) Cahill. Jack was born and raised in Lowell, MA and graduated from Boston College in 1963. He started his career as an accountant, then became involved in the computer industry, working as a software engineer for companies including Stratus Computer, Hewlett Packard and Comverse Network Systems, and finally retiring from IBM Corporation. Jack lived in Natick and Chelmsford before moving to Cape Cod in 1999. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 form 1-4 PM at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA 02664. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Cape Parish, 468 Stoney Brook Road, Brewster, MA 02631 on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Dennis, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jack's name to the , Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.



Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019