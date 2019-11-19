Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Springvale, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN VINAGRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN VINCENT VINAGRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN VINCENT VINAGRO Obituary
VINAGRO, John Vincent Age 87 of Kennebunkport, ME, died November 17, 2019. John was predeceased by his wife, Edna Vinagro, and is lovingly remembered by his son, Victor and his wife, Mary, of Wakefield, NH; his daughters, Kelly Cox and her husband, David, of Sandwich, NH and Laurie Stevens and her husband, John Borlaug, of Brookline, NH; four grandchildren, Michael Vinagro, twins, Daniel and Johnathan Cox, and Antonio Stevens; great-grandchild Stella Marie; his sister Jacqueline LeBlanc of Medford, MA; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-2 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 pm at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. Interment Monday, November 25 at 11 am at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, ME.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories page at

www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -