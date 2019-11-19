|
|
VINAGRO, John Vincent Age 87 of Kennebunkport, ME, died November 17, 2019. John was predeceased by his wife, Edna Vinagro, and is lovingly remembered by his son, Victor and his wife, Mary, of Wakefield, NH; his daughters, Kelly Cox and her husband, David, of Sandwich, NH and Laurie Stevens and her husband, John Borlaug, of Brookline, NH; four grandchildren, Michael Vinagro, twins, Daniel and Johnathan Cox, and Antonio Stevens; great-grandchild Stella Marie; his sister Jacqueline LeBlanc of Medford, MA; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-2 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 pm at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. Interment Monday, November 25 at 11 am at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, ME.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories page at
www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019