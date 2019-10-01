|
ABBOTT, John W. Of Saugus, born in Cambridge, age 90, died at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose on Tuesday, October 1st. He was the loving husband of Claire (Lawrence) Abbott, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage. John was a proud naval veteran serving on the U.S.S. Midway aircraft carrier. He worked at Sears in Saugus for 32 years as a Shipping & Receiving Manager. Beloved father of 2 sons, Michael J. Abbott & his wife Kerry of Stoneham, Mark L. Abbott & his wife Gina of Melrose; 3 daughters, Denise G. Abbott & her husband Ken Derboghogian of Stoneham, Doreen R. Curreri & her husband Tom of Revere, Theresa Cook & her husband Donald of Everett. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his loving sister Dorothy Leonhard & her husband Walter of Manchester, NH. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Samuel, Robert, & Raymond Abbott and 1 sister, Janice McSorley. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Jimmy Fund at danafarber.jimmyfund.org Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bibsee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4 -8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For direction & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019