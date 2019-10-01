Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church,
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
JOHN W. ABBOTT

JOHN W. ABBOTT Obituary
ABBOTT, John W. Of Saugus, born in Cambridge, age 90, died at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose on Tuesday, October 1st. He was the loving husband of Claire (Lawrence) Abbott, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage. John was a proud naval veteran serving on the U.S.S. Midway aircraft carrier. He worked at Sears in Saugus for 32 years as a Shipping & Receiving Manager. Beloved father of 2 sons, Michael J. Abbott & his wife Kerry of Stoneham, Mark L. Abbott & his wife Gina of Melrose; 3 daughters, Denise G. Abbott & her husband Ken Derboghogian of Stoneham, Doreen R. Curreri & her husband Tom of Revere, Theresa Cook & her husband Donald of Everett. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his loving sister Dorothy Leonhard & her husband Walter of Manchester, NH. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Samuel, Robert, & Raymond Abbott and 1 sister, Janice McSorley. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Jimmy Fund at danafarber.jimmyfund.org Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bibsee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4 -8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For direction & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
