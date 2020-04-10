|
|
BARATTA, John W. Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington and Somerville, at 92 years of age. Passed away on April 10, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Beloved husband of 66 years, to the love of his life, Anna "Ann" L. (Collins). Son of the late John and Mary Baratta of Somerville. Loving father of Jack and his wife Suzanne of Liberty Lake, WA and Paul and his wife Elizabeth of Reading. Brother to the late Edmond, Eleanor Cantwell, Irene Holmes, Robert "Bob," Alfred "Al" and James "Jim." Dear grandfather of Carl and his wife Ruth, John and his wife Ana, Christina, Michael and his wife Sandy, Paul and his wife Valerie and Kaitlin and her husband Thiago. He is also the great-grandfather to Izaiah, Natasha, Kathleen and Aiden. John graduated from Somerville High School in 1945 and served in the US Army during WWII stationed in Germany. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Woburn. John and Ann enjoyed many years in Wells Beach, along with his brother Al and wife Rita. Both couples enjoyed spending time together playing cards and enjoying their times at the beach. John retired after 41 years in the Boston Edison. Most of all, he enjoyed his family times and was very proud of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission of Deeds in Reading, MA http://www.missionofdeeds.org/in his memory. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservcie.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home Somerville,MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020