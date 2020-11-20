BECK, John W. Jr. Of Melrose, Nov. 17, 2020, at age 74. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Sasso) Beck with whom he shared 48 years of Marriage. Devoted father of Gina Beck McCormick and her husband Kirk of Reading, and John W. Beck, III and his wife Elizabeth Janiak of Somerville. Loving brother of Charles Beck of N. Reading, and Elizabeth Carman and her husband Russell of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Clara and Eleanor McCormick and Chester Beck. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Services with military funeral honors for John will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In honor of John's life, the family asks everyone to please remember to wear a mask. To leave a message of love and support for the family, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
