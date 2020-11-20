1/1
JOHN W. BECK Jr.
1946 - 2020
BECK, John W. Jr. Of Melrose, Nov. 17, 2020, at age 74. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Sasso) Beck with whom he shared 48 years of Marriage. Devoted father of Gina Beck McCormick and her husband Kirk of Reading, and John W. Beck, III and his wife Elizabeth Janiak of Somerville. Loving brother of Charles Beck of N. Reading, and Elizabeth Carman and her husband Russell of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Clara and Eleanor McCormick and Chester Beck. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Services with military funeral honors for John will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In honor of John's life, the family asks everyone to please remember to wear a mask.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 20, 2020
I was saddened hearing the passing of you my friend..Roger and I are so grateful for all the adventures we shared together with you and Jean. To name a few, Mediterranean, Cuba and our last and most memorable, Egypt..Thank you for such fond and great experiences. Thank you for taking such wonderful pictures and sharing with us... we look at them often!! We had so much fun!!! We love you and miss you. Will forever be thankful for your friendship...
Ksren Beaudet
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sad I lost a dear friend
Roger Beaudet
Family Friend
November 19, 2020
Al and I offer our sincere condolences. Lisa & Al Howitt
Lisa & Al Howitt
Neighbor
