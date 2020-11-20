I was saddened hearing the passing of you my friend..Roger and I are so grateful for all the adventures we shared together with you and Jean. To name a few, Mediterranean, Cuba and our last and most memorable, Egypt..Thank you for such fond and great experiences. Thank you for taking such wonderful pictures and sharing with us... we look at them often!! We had so much fun!!! We love you and miss you. Will forever be thankful for your friendship...

