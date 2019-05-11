CARLEY, John W. Loving husband, father, and grandfather, John William Carley, 89, of Woburn MA, died Friday, May 10. John is survived by Kathleen Hughes Carley, his beloved wife of 62 years, children Patrick and Esther Carley of London, England; Ellen and Edward Frechette of Dorchester, MA; Meg Carley and Mark Bellingham of Brisbane, Australia; Peter Carley of Hyde Park, MA; Mary Caviness and Mike Berger of Chapel Hill, NC; Lisa and John Fay of Fairfield, CT; Maureen and David Burns of Reading, MA; and the late Jack Carley. Also survived by grandchildren Ryan and Max Carley; Maggie and Kevin Gainey; Jack and Julie Frechette; Anna and Jared Frechette-Hagan; Grace and Elijah Carley; Madeleine Caviness; Henry, Meg and Elizabeth Fay; Nick and Charlie Burns; and great-grandchild, Josephine Gainey. John was born on July 12, 1929 in Boston, MA. In 1951, John received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College. In 1958, he was awarded an MBA from the University of Detroit. Forty years later, in 1991, he received a Masters Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Boston College. After working in the business sector for many years, John was Chaplain for 10 years at Beverly Hospital, Tewksbury State Hospital, Hospice Care, Inc., and Seacoast Hospice, New Hampshire. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, 186 Woburn Street, Reading, MA, May 15th at 10:00. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Mustard Seed Communities (www.mustardseed.com) or St. Agnes Parish, Reading, MA (www.stagnesreading.org). For directions and on line gues book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



