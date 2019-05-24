COOLE, John W. "Jack" Of Holbrook, formerly of Watertown, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Watertown, Jack graduated from Watertown High School and later attended Bentley College, earning his degree in Accounting. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. Jack was the owner/operator of Coole Distributorship, delivering breads and rolls to area restaurants and stores. After his retirement, he was a school bus driver for several years for the Town of Holbrook. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and was a rabid Bruins fan. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod and Boothby Harbor. He also would enjoy his annual visits to all the Coast Guard stations along the East Coast. Jack was a member of the Holbrook K of C and always had a soft spot for animals. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jack will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the husband of the late Ruth "Lorraine" (Griffin) Coole. Loving father of John F. Coole and his wife Kathy of Bridgewater, Nancy A. Coole-Alvarez and her husband Raymond of Holbrook, the late Maryellen Coole and Lisa Paulson and her husband James and their dog "Gizmo" of Holbrook. Dear "Grampy" to Amy Christiano, Lindsey Coole, Kim Connors and Kerry Flint. John was the last survivor of 7 brothers and sisters. Dear uncle of William and James Daley both of Brockton. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, his loving neighbors, the Messina family of Holbrook, and his beloved dogs, "Rainy" and "Jojo." Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation period on Tuesday, May 28th, from 8:30-10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (RT. 37), HOLBROOK. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM in Holbrook United Methodist Church, 60 Plymouth St., Holbrook. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Holbrook Animal Shelter, Maple Ave., Holbrook, MA 02343. The Coole family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the Holbrook Fire Department, for their wonderful care and services. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019