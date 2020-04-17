|
EARLE, John W. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Saccoach) Earle, of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Lincoln, Acton, and Arlington, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving daughters and their spouses, Peggy Earle-Judd (Justin Judd) of Northport, FL and Irene Earle-Rice (Paul Rice) of Lincoln, MA, his adoring grandchildren and spouses, Jared Rice (Laura Prickett-Rice) of Watertown and Jordan Ciampa (Joseph Ciampa) of Acton, and his great-grandsons Benjamin and Daniel Prickett-Rice and Lucas and Robbie Ciampa. He is also survived by his siblings, Ellen Dunn, Marie Gostanian, Paul Earle and Teresa Valentine, and many nieces and nephews, each of whom was his favorite. He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund T. and Louise (Beech) Earle and his siblings Edmund T. Earle, Jr., Marion Stearns, and Alfred Earle. John was a proud member of the U.S. Army Rangers, 2nd Battalion Company E, having served at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf and Bronze Star for his service. Interment will be private due to the current health crisis. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020