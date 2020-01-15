|
ERKKILA, John W. Age 73 of Melrose, MA on Dec. 09, 2019. Wayne, as he was lovingly known by his family, was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, class of 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served four years including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his discharge from the army he served in the National Guard Reserve for 25 years retiring with the rank of Captain in 2006. He worked as a Government Property Administrator for MIT until his retirement. He was the son of the late Mary A. (O'Connell) and John H. Erkkila. Husband of Lucy (Jarzobski) Erkkila. Loving father of LeighAnn Michitson and her partner, Dr. Charles Allen of Gloucester, MA and Matthew Erkkila and his wife Jennifer of Revere, MA. Cherished grandfather of Deanna Michitson and her husband Joseph Nutile of Somerville, MA, Danielle Michitson of Somerville, MA, Madison and Robert Erkkila of Malden, MA and great grandfather of Jason Nutile of Somerville, MA. Beloved brother of Stephen L. Erkkila and his wife Denise of Vancouver, WA, MaryAnn Erkkila of Malden, MA and Christine (Erkkila) Dupont and her husband Mark of Pelham, NH. Adored uncle of Patrick Erkkila and his wife Suhaily of Vancouver, WA, Christopher Erkkila of Tacoma, WA, Lauren and Philip Dupont of Pelham, NH and the granduncle of Cooper W. Erkkila of Vancouver, WA. Cousin of Thomas S. O'Connell of Saugus, MA and the late John "Jack" O'Connell. He is also survived by his wife's daughters Rachel and Rebecca and their families and his former wife, Charlene "Candy" Tello of Gloucester, MA. Funeral Services were held at St. Mary's in Melrose, MA on Dec. 13, 2019, followed by Burial with military honors at St. Patrick's cemetery in Stoneham, MA. Funeral arrangements were provided by Robinson Funeral Home, MELROSE, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to Malden Catholic High School, 99 Crystal St. Malden, MA 02148.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020