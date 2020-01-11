|
HUNT, John W. "Jackie" In East Boston, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Merola). Brother of Carol Seracuse of East Boston and the late Priscilla Moore, DeForest "Mike", Kenneth, Stephen, Richard and Robert Hunt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq), EAST BOSTON, Wednesday morning at 10. Visiting Tuesday 4 - 7. Parking assistance available. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory to CaringforaCure.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020