KONEVICH, John W. Jr. "Jack" Of Wakefield, formerly of Peabody, died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the age of 77 surrounded by love. He was the son of the late John W. "Bill" and Mary (Philbrick) Konevich. Survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Paula (Shinney) Konevich, his son John of New Orleans, his daughter Susan Gilbert, her husband Dale and granddaughter Kiley of Burke, VA. He leaves behind his brothers Kevin and Alan Konevich of Peabody and sister Susan of Londonderry, NH, as well loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. After retiring from a career in sales, Jack devoted his days to his passions: reading, following sports, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to the . Raise a glass, share a story, and overtip your server. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020