JOHN W. LAWRY


1924 - 2020
JOHN W. LAWRY Obituary
LAWRY, John W. Of Melrose, July 18, 2020, at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy F. (Dole) Lawry, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jane Lawry and her significant other, Gary P. Snoonian of Melrose, and the late Dotty Whittier and her surviving husband Gage. Dear brother of the late Clinton Lawry. Loving grandfather of Laurel Whittier Holland and her husband Jon of Kennewick, WA, Paige Whittier Beckman and her husband Eric, Jr., of Rockport, ME, and great-grandfather of Charlotte and Samuel Beckman, and Addison and Audrey Holland. Services for John will be private at this time. Gifts in John's memory may be made to Park Street Church, 1 Park St., Boston, MA. 02108. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
