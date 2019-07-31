|
|
MROSZCZYK, John W. Of Danvers, July 30, owner and president of Northeast Consulting Engineers, Inc., in Danvers, MA. Husband of Jean (Gronberg), father of Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy and her husband Thomas Murphy of Hagerstown, MD, Joseph Mroszczyk and his wife Ashley of Amesbury, and Keri Mroszczyk and her fiancé Thomas Goris of East Kingston, NH, grandfather of Thomas, Owen, and Jack Murphy. Funeral Mass on August 5 at 10:30 in Saint Rose of Lima Church, Park Street, Topsfield. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives, friends, and colleagues invited. Visiting Hours are on August 4 from 4:00-7:00 in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. For full obit, directions, and information on how to make a donation in John's name, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019