Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Franklin, MA
JOHN W. NICOTERA Obituary
NICOTERA, John W. Of Franklin, January 29, beloved husband of Edith (DeFranza) Nicotera. Father of John R. Nicotera of Hyde Park, Marie Lombardo of Norwell, Robert J. Nicotera and his wife Deborah of Medford, Lisa Nicotera of Franklin and Lawrence Nicotera and his wife Lynn of Medfield. Brother of Theresa Beliveau of NV, Lorraine Kaplan of Quincy, Anthony Nicotera of Boston and the late Elizabeth Christoforo, Mary Sarno, Nora Verrochi, Ann Filon, Rose Schulze, Domenic, Frank Nicotera. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 4. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Franklin.

Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45. Visitation on Monday from 9:00-10:45 in the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, 131 Main Street, Franklin.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, the family asks that you donate to Veterans Administration Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, Boston, MA 02132. Ginley Funeral Home Franklin

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020
