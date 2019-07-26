Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN W. REDDIG Obituary
REDDIG, John W. Of Tewksbury, July 24. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Conroy). Loving father of John C. of Greenfield, WI. Brother of Elizabeth Flannery & her husband Ovie of South Hadley and the late Mary Powers & Franklin Reddig. Brother-in-law of William Powers, Ruth Reddig both of Burlington, Sally Ann Troppe of PA and the late Herman Troppe and Louise & Hal Jones. Loving companion of Terry Dukette of Cambridge. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Monday, July 29 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019
