REDDIG, John W. Of Tewksbury, July 24. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Conroy). Loving father of John C. of Greenfield, WI. Brother of Elizabeth Flannery & her husband Ovie of South Hadley and the late Mary Powers & Franklin Reddig. Brother-in-law of William Powers, Ruth Reddig both of Burlington, Sally Ann Troppe of PA and the late Herman Troppe and Louise & Hal Jones. Loving companion of Terry Dukette of Cambridge. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Monday, July 29 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019